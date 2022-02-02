Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $10.60 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,393,000 after purchasing an additional 157,132 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa stock opened at $232.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.69. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $447.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,060 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

