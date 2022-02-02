Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $11.96 Million Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.10% of Bunge worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 120.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 103.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Shares of BG stock opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $100.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average is $85.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.