Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $13.50 Million Stock Position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 8.56% of Eastern worth $13,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eastern by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eastern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

EML opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Eastern Company has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.64%.

In related news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 44,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,144.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

