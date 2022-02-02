Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $13.82 Million Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.55% of Primo Water worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,039,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,205,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 319,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Primo Water news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $2,041,235.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,311. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -130.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

