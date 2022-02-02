Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $15.22 Million Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 64,518 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.71% of Dril-Quip worth $15,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

