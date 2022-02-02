Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $15.71 Million Stock Position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,712 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 10.84% of Twin Disc worth $15,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

TWIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

TWIN opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $163.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

