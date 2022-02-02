Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $19.27 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,343 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.15% of Campbell Soup worth $19,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPB opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

