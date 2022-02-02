Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.16% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $17,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $135.46 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $119.20 and a one year high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

