Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 92,627 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,627 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 6.84% of IntriCon worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IntriCon by 35.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

IIN stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. IntriCon Co. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a market cap of $140.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

IntriCon Profile

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

