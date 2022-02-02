Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,055 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 99,013 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.64. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

