Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,090 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.56% of RPC worth $16,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPC alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $519,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,225,000 shares of company stock worth $5,717,750. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.