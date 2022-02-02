Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,514 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.15% of Discovery worth $17,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Discovery by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Discovery by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.