Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.24% of Iridium Communications worth $12,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 77.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 470.5% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 42,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 91.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

