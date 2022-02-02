Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,562 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.09% of Teladoc Health worth $18,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,789.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $840,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 8.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock worth $901,428. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.63 and its 200 day moving average is $122.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Several analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $183.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.76.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

