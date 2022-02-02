Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,550 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

