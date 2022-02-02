Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 56,900 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.74% of Golden Entertainment worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $282.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

