Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 59,864 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,864 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.86% of WideOpenWest worth $14,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Mirova boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 68.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,100 shares of company stock worth $1,929,820. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.01. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

