Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,150 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.26% of Ashland Global worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 357,736 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,782,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus increased their target price on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Shares of ASH opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.85. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

