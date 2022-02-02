GCN Coin Price Down 30.7% Over Last Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $50,654.77 and approximately $4.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.94 or 0.00296116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001927 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.