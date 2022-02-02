Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,009.0 days.
Shares of GBERF stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $648.04. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552. Geberit has a 52 week low of $581.08 and a 52 week high of $865.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $758.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $787.28.
Geberit Company Profile
