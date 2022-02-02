Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,009.0 days.

Shares of GBERF stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $648.04. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552. Geberit has a 52 week low of $581.08 and a 52 week high of $865.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $758.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $787.28.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

