Gendell Jeffrey L Purchases Shares of 17,500 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.5% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $8,830,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $368.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

