Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Trading Down 1.2%

Genenta Science SPA (NASDAQ:GNTA) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.20. 7,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 15,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNTA shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genenta Science in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Genenta Science in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19.

Genenta Science S.p.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon(TM). Genenta Science S.p.A. is based in MILAN, Italy.

