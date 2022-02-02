Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Update

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE GNRC traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.32. 542,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,576. Generac has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.82.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.