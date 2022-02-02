Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,281 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Gentherm worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gentherm by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $63.58 and a one year high of $99.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.