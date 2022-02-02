Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 145,661 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $115,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

NYSE RGA opened at $114.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.70. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

