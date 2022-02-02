Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 394,909 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,611,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Tempur Sealy International worth $121,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,348,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 303,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

