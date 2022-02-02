Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,087 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $116,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average of $90.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

