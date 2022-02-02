Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Natera worth $121,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Natera by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.59. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.82.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,463 shares of company stock worth $11,285,413 in the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

