Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 134,612 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,079,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $118,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REXR opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average of $66.88. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

