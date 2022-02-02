Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 175,923 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,768,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Kilroy Realty worth $117,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 156,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 82,151 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,002,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,416,000 after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KRC stock opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.93. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

