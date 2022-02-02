Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 238,848 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of New York Times worth $114,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE:NYT opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

