Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,519 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of STAAR Surgical worth $106,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $111,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of STAA opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.90. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 161.22 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

