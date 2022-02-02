Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 50,811 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,895,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,811 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of Brixmor Property Group worth $108,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after buying an additional 861,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,410,000 after purchasing an additional 833,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after buying an additional 828,446 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $12,656,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,260,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,084,000 after buying an additional 407,100 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

BRX opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

