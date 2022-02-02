Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 59,485 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Spotify Technology worth $106,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 266,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,513,000 after purchasing an additional 49,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.21.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $203.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.33 and its 200-day moving average is $236.78. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $164.41 and a 1 year high of $387.44.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

