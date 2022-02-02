Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,737,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of AECOM worth $109,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in AECOM by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AECOM by 19.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,018,000 after buying an additional 93,558 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 154.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 37,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

