Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,566,486 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 322,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $110,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 661,148 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,698 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

