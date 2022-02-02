Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of Synaptics worth $119,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $214.37 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.33 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.88 and a 200-day moving average of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

