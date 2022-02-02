Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Chart Industries worth $112,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.
GTLS opened at $125.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.57. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Chart Industries Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
