Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Chart Industries worth $112,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

GTLS opened at $125.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.57. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

