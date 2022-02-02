Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Saia worth $111,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,244,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Saia by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Saia by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Saia by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price target on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.93.

Shares of SAIA opened at $299.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $178.40 and a one year high of $365.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.03 and its 200-day moving average is $278.77.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

