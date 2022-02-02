Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 32,197 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Lear worth $120,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Lear by 116,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Lear by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lear by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.29.

NYSE LEA opened at $170.72 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.77 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day moving average of $171.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

