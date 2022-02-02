Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,094,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 141,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Nutanix worth $116,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after buying an additional 1,159,346 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nutanix by 277.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,526 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,514,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,886,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 34.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,296,000 after purchasing an additional 272,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 4.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.57. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $153,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTNX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

