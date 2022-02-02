Geode Capital Management LLC Has $105.66 Million Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Alleghany worth $105,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Y stock opened at $673.63 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $578.52 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $665.46 and a 200-day moving average of $663.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

