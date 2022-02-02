Geode Capital Management LLC Has $106.12 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,328,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,927 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Starwood Property Trust worth $106,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.75%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.