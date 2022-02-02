Geode Capital Management LLC Has $108.92 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Omnicell worth $108,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 222.2% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 15,044.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 36.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $151.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.75. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 88.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,633. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

