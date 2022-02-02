Geode Capital Management LLC Has $109.37 Million Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Penumbra worth $109,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Penumbra by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Penumbra by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Shares of PEN opened at $228.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.62 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $915,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,159 shares of company stock valued at $13,203,210. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

