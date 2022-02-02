Geode Capital Management LLC Has $115.57 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Lithia Motors worth $115,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,806,000 after acquiring an additional 359,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,021 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,804,000 after acquiring an additional 264,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,297,000 after acquiring an additional 114,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $295.93 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.03 and a 200-day moving average of $321.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.29.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

