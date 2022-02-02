Geode Capital Management LLC Has $117.50 Million Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,727,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,874 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Chegg worth $117,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chegg by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,985,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,596,000 after acquiring an additional 506,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 496,464 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

NYSE CHGG opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

