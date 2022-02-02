Geode Capital Management LLC Has $36.67 Billion Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.9% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Apple worth $36,670,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 118,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,037,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $995,822,000 after buying an additional 267,566 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 185,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $174.61 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.11.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

