Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635,956 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of Sunrun worth $115,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 63.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 123.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 101.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 94,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 47,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,221 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $353,850.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,260. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

