Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 365,885 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.85% of Glacier Bancorp worth $113,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.55. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.93. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

